Successfully hosted by the state of Mizoram this year, the final match of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) men's football tournament was played today where the Calicut University team emerged victorious.

The games are jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Association of Indian Universities, Indian Olympic Association, and National Sports Federation.

The University of Calicut emerged victorious, defeating the University of Kerala 2-1 in the final match of the Kerala Derby held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Mualpui. Punjabi University, Patiala, and Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, secured the third position, with Jijo Jaison of the University of Kerala being the top scorer with six goals.

Mizoram Sports & Youth Services (SYS) Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, Chairman of the Executive Committee (Mizoram) for the Khelo India University Games, expressed gratitude during the closing ceremony for the successful hosting of the event in Mizoram. He mentioned that athletes from outside the state and their companions were anticipated to have an enjoyable time during their stay. Hmar highlighted that football in India serves not only as a sport but also as a source of income, and he encouraged university students to leverage the combination of education and football.

The Khelo India University Games is India's premier university-level competition, with seven states from Northeast India participating this year. Assam serves as the main host, featuring 15 sports disciplines. Except for Manipur, all other states contribute one sports discipline each. The competition is scheduled to commence on February 19 and conclude on February 29.

Eight university teams have qualified for the Khelo India University Games 2023 men's football tournament. The event will showcase teams from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) football tournament, including Punjabi University, Patiala; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; University of Calicut, Kerala; University of Calcutta, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam; Adamas University, West Bengal; Shivaji University, Kolhapur; and University of Kerala.

A total of 161 athletes, 21 supporting staff, 23 technical officials (AIFF), 48 general officials, and 18 sports-specific volunteers participated in the Khelo India University Games 2023 men's football tournament. The Local Organizing Committee members from various Line Departments, led by the SYS Department, have made significant contributions.

During the Khelo India University Games 2023 Men's Football matches, 15 games were played, resulting in 47 goals scored, averaging 3.13 goals per match. Punjabi University and the University of Calicut each scored 24 goals, recorded seven clean sheets, and received 37 yellow cards and one double yellow card.

The closing ceremony of the Khelo India University Games 2023 Men's Football was attended by several dignitaries, including Pu Lalfamkima, Deputy Speaker, MLA, Vice Chairman, High Powered Committee, Lt. Col. A.S. Clement Lalhmingthanga, MLA, Former Indian Captian Jeje Lalpekhlua, MLA, and Pu Lalramliana, MLA.