Kolasib Deputy Commissioner Robert C. Lalhmangaiha chaired a meeting on Wednesday to address issues surrounding the ongoing construction of National Highway 306 and 6.

The meeting included officials from Balaji Construction under the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD).

The DC emphasized the urgency of completing the black-topping work on the Vairengte-Bilkhawthlir and Kolasib-Kawnpui sections by March 31, before the monsoon season begins.

Mizoram PWD, responsible for the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib and Kawnpui-Khamrang stretches, was urged to expedite their efforts within available resources.



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Addressing grievances over the highway's poor condition, the DC assured that both the government and contractors are working diligently to complete the project efficiently. He requested associations to organize protests, if necessary, in a manner that does not disrupt public life or impede the construction process.

The call for restraint follows an announcement by the Mizoram Truck Owners’ Association (MTOA) and the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), who decided to suspend operations on NH-306/6 starting January 23 due to the deteriorated state of the highway.

In a press release, the associations cited safety concerns for drivers and significant wear and tear on their vehicles as reasons for the indefinite suspension.

They also appealed for public understanding in case of disruptions to the supply of goods and essential items.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed hope for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the timely completion of the highway, which is crucial for the region's connectivity and overall development.