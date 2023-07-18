Nehtinsat Haokip, a 21-year-old Kuki youth from New Zalenphai, Manipur, who suffered grave injuries during a clash between Mizo ethnic groups and Meitei in Kangvai, Churachanpur District, Manipur, on July 7, 2023, has been airlifted from Aizawl to Shillong for urgent medical treatment at NEIGRIHMS.

The incident occurred when Zalenphai village residents, located just 1 km away from Kangvai, responded to the call for help from fellow tribals embroiled in clashes with Meiteis. Nehtinsat Haokip, among those who rushed to support, found himself facing the Meiteis' gunfire without any weapons in hand. Tragically, he sustained severe gunshot wounds and was admitted to Lamka Hospital.

Upon examination, it was discovered that Nehtinsat Haokip had been struck by multiple bullets in three different areas of his body - his left arm, chest, and left lung.

Recognizing the urgency of his condition, the Indigenous Tribals Leader Forum (ITLF) leaders sent a heartfelt plea to the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Mizoram, seeking assistance. Responding promptly, the Central YMA facilitated Nehtinsat Haokip's transfer to Aizawl Civil Hospital for initial treatment. However, given the severity of his injuries, doctors advised that he be taken to NEIGRIHMS in Shillong for specialized medical attention.

With unwavering support from the Central YMA, Nehtinsat Haokip and his uncle, Nehlen Haokip, were provided flight tickets to Shillong and a sum of ₹30,000/- for their immediate needs during this difficult time. The Central YMA has committed to continuing their care and support for the injured youth.

Upon reaching Umroi Airport, Nehtinsat Haokip and his accompanying persons were welcomed by the YMA Ambulance team and taken to NEIGRIHMS Hospital, where he is currently undergoing further treatment.