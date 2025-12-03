Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council election registers 83.99 per cent turnout, counting on December 9

The Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) election concluded smoothly on Wednesday, December 3 with a notable voter turnout of 83.99 per cent, reflecting enthusiastic public participation across the region.



According to official data, Sakeilui constituency recorded the highest turnout at 94.59%, while Lawngtlai–Chandmary registered the lowest at 73.54%. The election was held across 25 Member of District Council (MDC) constituencies under LADC, which collectively comprise 56,873 registered voters — 27,854 men and 29,019 women.



Sakeilui, apart from leading in turnout, also has the highest number of electors with 3,993 voters. On the other hand, Cheural constituency has the lowest voter strength at 1,381.



A total of 111 polling stations were set up to facilitate voting. Among them, four were classified as unmotorable — three accessible only on foot and one reachable by boat, underscoring the challenging geographical terrain in parts of the region.



The electoral contest featured a broad spectrum of political representation. The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) fielded candidates in all 25 constituencies, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) contested 20 seats. The Congress (INC) put forward 14 candidates, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested in 10 constituencies. Additionally, 11 independent candidates joined the fray.



Vote counting is scheduled for December 9, 2025, beginning at 8:00 AM. The current term of the sitting MDCs will conclude on December 18, 2025.