Lal Thanzara, the younger brother of former Chief Minister Lal Thanzara, clinched victory as the new president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). The election, held on February 21 into a tense showdown, ultimately culminating in Thanzara's triumph over his lone rival, former minister Zodintluanga Ralte, by a significant margin of 112 votes. The results were unveiled late into the night, setting the stage for a new era in Mizoram's political landscape.

The transition of power within the state's Congress party comes on the heels of a resounding defeat in the last legislative assembly election, where the party managed to secure only one constituency, marking a stark departure from its historical dominance over Mizoram's political sphere.

Thanzara's ascent to the helm of MPCC symbolizes a shift in leadership dynamics following the resignation of the five-time Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla, in December 2021. Thanhawla, who had held the MPCC chief position since 1973, stepped down, clearing the path for former Finance Minister Lalsawta to assume the presidency.

However, Lalsawta's decision not to contest the party polls, following the electoral setback, opened the door for Thanzara's candidacy. Thanzara's victory not only underscores his personal political prowess but also signals a fresh chapter in the Congress party's efforts to rejuvenate itself in Mizoram.

In addition to the presidential election, significant positions within the party's hierarchy were also determined, with former state Chief Secretary securing the vice president role and Lalmalsawma Nghaka retaining the treasurer post after defeating former legislator Lalrindika Ralte.

Furthermore, the party members elected 50 executive members, including 10 women, in a bid to foster inclusivity and diversity within the party structure.