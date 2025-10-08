Mizoram: Lalchhanzova takes charge of I&PR and Printing and Stationery departments

Mizoram Minister B. Lalchhanzova has been entrusted with the responsibilities of the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) and Printing & Stationery departments, as per an official notification issued on Wednesday, October 8.



The notification, released by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, stated that these portfolios were earlier held by Minister Vanlalthlana. The change marks a minor reshuffle within the Mizoram Cabinet aimed at streamlining administrative efficiency.



While relinquishing the two departments, Vanlalthlana will continue to oversee the School Education and Higher & Technical Education departments. Additionally, he has been designated to assist Chief Minister Zoramthanga on matters related to taxation.