The catastrophic landslides and torrential rains triggered by Cyclone Remal continue to wreak havoc across Mizoram, with the latest reports indicating a sharp rise in casualties. As of 7 pm on May 28, the death toll has climbed to 27, with several others still missing in different parts of the state.

The hardest-hit region remains the Melthum locality that has witnessed a staggering 14 deaths, with five locals and two of three non-locals still unaccounted for after a massive landslide originating from an old quarry obliterated three houses.

In the nearby Hlimen area, the grim tally stands at four deceased and two missing individuals. The Salem locality mourns the loss of an entire family of three – a husband, wife, and their daughter – who died in the landslide.

The situation remains dire in other places as well, with Falkawn reporting two deaths, Lungsei and Kelsih each recording one fatality, and Aibawk reporting two deceased individuals.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway across the state, with authorities mobilizing all available resources to search for the missing and provide aid to those affected by the devastating natural calamity.