In a tragic incident that occurred on January 26 three people from West Bengal died due to a landslide in Khawzawl District of Mizoram.

The accident occurred in the Hermon area where Balaji Company under National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) have been constructing roads for the National Highway.

Locals claim the accident to be a man-made disaster.

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Unfortunately, three workers working for the company were killed after they were trapped inside the landslide. All are from Mandal District, West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as:

1. Raten Mandal, 20 years

2. Alok Mandal, 26 years

3. Prem Kumar Mandal, 33 years

The remains of the deceased will be sent to their home town after postmortem.

The incident occurred months after a stone quarry disaster in Hnahthial District, Mizoram claimed 12 lives.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.