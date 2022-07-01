Right on the heels of the massive landslide in Manipur which has killed at least 14 people so far, another landslide rocked the Ngaizel area in the outskirts of Aizawl, Mizoram today.

It needs mention here that Ngaizel connects the ZMC Medical College to the main city. According to reports, the landslide occurred on the World Bank-funded Aizawl-Lunglei Road which blocked the highway as incessant rains continue to lash the state.

It may be recalled that at least four members of a family, including two children below the age of 5 years, were killed when a massive landslide swept away their house in Mizoram’s Aizawl on June 12. Two others sustained injuries.

As heavy rain continued to lash parts of the Northeast, landslides caused by heavy rain disrupted rail and road links to Assam's Barak Valley and Dima Hasao districts, as well as the neighboring states of Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur.

