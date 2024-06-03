Despite ongoing search and rescue efforts, bodies of five victims in Melthum, Hlimen, and Aibawk localities remain unrecovered in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc in the Aizawl district.

The missing persons have been identified as Ramdinsangi Thla (4), Lalvenhima Kum (8), Deborah Lallawmawmi Kum (11), Lalthakima Kum (42), and Matthew Lalchhanhima.

The Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has been diligently conducting search operations to locate four missing bodies following the devastating consequences of the cyclone. However, as of now, these efforts have not yielded the desired results.

Cyclone Remal triggered numerous landslides in the region, resulting in the loss of 28 lives. Despite the passage of time, the bodies of victims in these localities continue to elude recovery, adding to the anguish of families and communities affected by the disaster.

While the CYMA was committed in intensifying search efforts, there was a sense of urgency as authorities had said that the search operation would be concluded around 4 pm on June 3, if the bodies remain unrecovered. This decision underscores the challenging nature of search operations in rugged terrains and adverse weather conditions.

The inability to recover the bodies underscores the severity of the disaster and the immense challenges faced by rescue teams in accessing remote areas affected by Cyclone Remal. The continued absence of closure for families underscores the profound impact of the tragedy on the community.