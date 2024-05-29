The death toll from the catastrophic landslides and torrential rains triggered by Cyclone Remal has risen to 28, according to latest reports.

Authorities have resumed the search operations in the areas as several bodies have still not been recovered.

After Cyclone Remal made a landfall in Northeast India, the inclement weather conditions led to chaos across the state, claiming lives and disrupting normalcy.

The death toll from the Melthum quarry collapse is 14, while the other 14 deaths have been reported from surrounding areas which have witnessed massive landslides.

Fatalities have been reported at Salem locality where a landslide has claimed the lives of a family of three.

Falkawn, Kanan, Kulikawn, and ITI localities also witnessed deaths caused by landslides.

In response to these events, rescue operations were initiated by the state disaster response team, paramilitary forces, members of the Young Mizo Association, and local volunteers.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accompanied by the Home Minister, Sports Minister, MLAs, DC, SP, Central Young Mizo Association officials, and others, has been actively involved in assessing the situation and coordinating rescue efforts at various disaster sites.

Responding to this urgent need, the local Young Mizo Association issued a call for a community cleanup effort at these affected cemeteries.

In a bid to provide relief to the affected residents, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 crore for landslide victims due to Cyclone Remal in Mizoram. Furthermore, a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides, offering a semblance of support during these trying times.