A major security operation led to the seizure of nearly 623 kg of explosives in Mizoram’s capital. Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles set up a mobile vehicle checkpoint on Sakawrtuichhun Quarry Road, intercepting a vehicle travelling from Aizawl to Sakawrtuichhun.

During a thorough search, security personnel discovered 4,980 sticks of emulsion explosives hidden in the vehicle. The three occupants, including two women, were immediately taken into custody.

Authorities have seized the vehicle and handed over the explosives, along with the apprehended individuals, to Mizoram Police for further investigation.

Security forces continue to remain vigilant against illegal movement of explosives in the region.