Mizoram Health Minister Pi Lalrinpuii recently attended the two-day National AYUSH Mission Conclave 2025 in Lonavala, Pune. In response, the Ministry of AYUSH expressed its appreciation for her participation and lauded Mizoram as one of the best-performing states.

Addressing the conclave, Pi Lalrinpuii highlighted Mizoram government's initiatives and efforts under the National Ayush Mission. She assured that the state would continue to strive its best.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of AYUSH for effectively addressing the state's needs and concerns, she stated that this strong collaboration enables Mizoram to contribute significantly to India's journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat" through the NATIONAL AYUSH MISSION, and the state is playing a commendable role in this endeavour, she quipped.

Dr. S. Mara Thansiami, Deputy Director of Ayush, gave a power point presentation on 'Best Practices on Financial Management, Monitoring & Evaluation for Successful outcome of the Scheme' at the Conclave.

The chief guest at the conclave, Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said that the remarkable progress of AYUSH in Mizoram, through the NATIONAL AYUSH MISSION, clearly demonstrates that even smaller and more remote states can lead the way in providing quality, accessible healthcare to the people.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, also stated that the National AYUSH Mission's initiatives in Mizoram have enhanced geriatric care and are paving the way for progress in making medicines more accessible to patients and providing healthcare in underserved areas.