Mizoram launches 3-year anti-drug action plan; Tlangmawi declared first drug-free village

Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh on September 28 launched a three-year action plan to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state, while Home Minister K Sapdanga declared Tlangmawi in Khawzawl district as Mizoram's first drug-free village.

The action plan was launched at the Assembly Annexe in Aizawl in the presence of ministers, senior police and government officials, church leaders, NGOs and students. Sapdanga also handed over the drug-free village certificate to representatives of Tlangmawi.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Singh called for a collective effort involving government agencies, local communities and civil society to tackle drug trafficking and substance abuse, with a particular focus on protecting young people.

Referring to Mizoram's strategic location and long international border, Singh said the state carries an important responsibility in preventing the movement of drugs into the rest of the country and called for continued vigilance.

“This is only the beginning. We will be able to see results in three years. For it to succeed, we must take all stakeholders along positively,” the governor said.

Singh welcomed Tlangmawi's achievement as an example of community participation and acknowledged the efforts of various enforcement agencies in combating the drug menace.

He also noted that the new action plan aligns with the Young Mizo Association's (YMA) annual theme, ‘Ruihhlo Do’ (War on Drugs). The governor also highlighted cross-border anti-drug operations under Operation Jericho and the Hulhliap Short Stay Centre, which provides short-term detoxification and rehabilitation services.

Sapdanga said the launch represented the state's firm commitment to protecting Mizoram and its people from the drug menace. He called for coordinated action involving enforcement agencies, churches, NGOs and communities.

According to the home minister, 635 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act between January and August, resulting in 930 arrests, including 111 foreign nationals.

Drugs valued at more than Rs 846 crore were seized during the period, Sapdanga said.

The minister stressed that investigations should not be limited to drug peddlers and carriers, but should also target others involved in the illegal trade.

At the same time, Sapdanga said people struggling with addiction should be treated with compassion and supported in their efforts to return to normal life. He called for stronger awareness campaigns in educational institutions and intensified border operations to prevent the inflow of narcotics.

Praising the residents of Tlangmawi, the home minister said their collective effort to make the village drug-free could serve as an example for communities across Mizoram.

He urged parents, churches, NGOs and community leaders to remain vigilant and work together to protect young people from substance abuse.