Mizoram launches detox centre to tackle rising drug abuse among youth

In a determined move to curb drug abuse in Mizoram, Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii on Thursday inaugurated a newly established detoxification centre named Hulhliap near Aizawl, coinciding with the observance of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Lalrinpuii expressed grave concern over the increasing number of young people falling into the trap of substance abuse. “Addiction is a part of a disease which can be cured. That is why the government has set up this short-stay detoxification centre for drug users,” she said.

Hulhliap, located at the Synod Revival Camping Centre in Neihbawi, is equipped to accommodate around 200 inmates at a time. The facility will be operated by trained medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and counsellors to provide comprehensive detoxification and psychosocial support.

The minister urged the inmates to use this opportunity to turn their lives around. “You must take this chance to amend yourselves and stay away from drugs during your time at the centre,” she added.



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Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, also present at the event, called for collective action and sought the support of churches in the state to combat drug abuse and trafficking. “Those who have not used drugs should never even try it,” Hmar cautioned, encouraging recovering users to take full advantage of the support provided.

Officials said the detox process will initially span 15 days and involve medical treatment, followed by spiritual and psychological counselling. Upon completion, inmates will either be released to their families or referred to long-term rehabilitation centres.

According to the Excise Department, Mizoram has recorded 29 drug-related deaths this year alone, including six women. Since 1984, when the first heroin-related death was reported in the state, 1,908 people — including 234 women — have died due to drug abuse.

The establishment of Hulhliap marks a significant step in the state government’s ongoing efforts to create a structured response to Mizoram’s long-standing drug crisis.