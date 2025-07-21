Mizoram launches digital platform to connect global diaspora amid migration challenges

Mizoram has unveiled a comprehensive digital platform designed to address the growing challenges faced by Mizo communities scattered across the globe, with particular focus on those encountering exploitation and irregular migration issues.

Lalduhoma officially launched the Mizo DiasporaHub, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to maintain stronger connections with its overseas population. The platform, developed through collaboration between the Mizo Diaspora Cell and LushAITech, comes at a time when increasing numbers of Mizos are migrating abroad, often through irregular channels that expose them to exploitation.

Vanlaldina Fanai, chairman of the Diaspora Cell, highlighted how many Mizos face difficulties when migrating through unauthorised routes or become victims of exploitation abroad. The cell, established in June 2024, was specifically created to track and respond to such challenges.

This digital platform represents part of Mizoram's broader digital transformation strategy. The state has rolled out multiple technology-driven initiatives, including Mipui Aw for public grievances, e-Ram for land revenue management, e-OPD for hospital services, Kai Apps for government employee attendance, and various other digital governance tools.

The hub addresses practical needs of diaspora communities by allowing welfare associations to register and communicate with each other. Individual registration will soon be available. Users can locate welfare associations, find gathering locations, access contact information of office bearers, and utilize AI-enabled features including automatic translation and emergency SOS alerts.

Lalduhoma emphasised that maintaining sustained engagement with overseas Mizo communities remains vital for the state government. The platform enables the newly formed Diaspora Cell under the office to coordinate support and maintain connections with Mizos living outside Mizoram and India.

The system allows the government to extend assistance to those facing difficult situations abroad while facilitating better coordination between different welfare associations worldwide. This collective approach aims to strengthen the diaspora's ability to support each other and maintain cultural ties.

Fanai acknowledged support from multiple departments, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Home Department, CID & Crime Branch, and various state agencies in developing this initiative.

The platform is now accessible through Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and web versions, with welfare associations currently able to register, while individual registration will commence shortly.