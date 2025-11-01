Mizoram launches district-wide drug and tobacco awareness campaign in Aizawl

In a strong step toward promoting a drug-free and healthy society, the Directorate of Social Welfare, Government of Mizoram, in collaboration with the Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) General Headquarters, has launched a district-wide Drugs and Gutkha Prevention Awareness Campaign under the Working Committee on Ruihhlo-Do and the Aizawl District Nasha Mukh Bharat Abhiyan.



The campaign, which commenced on October 23, aims to raise awareness on the harmful effects of drug and gutkha consumption and to strengthen community participation in preventive measures. The awareness drive has been conducted across multiple local branches, including Ramthar North, Dam Veng, Ramhlun North, Tlangnuam, Dawrpui Vengthar, Chanmari, and College Veng, among others. The campaign concluded successfully at the Chawlhhmun Branch on October 30, 2025.



Officials from the MHIP General Headquarters have been actively coordinating the outreach programmes, urging citizens to remain vigilant against substance abuse and to join hands in building a healthier and addiction-free Mizoram.