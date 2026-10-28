Mizoram has launched a state-wide emergency communication network designed to keep disaster-response agencies connected for up to 100 hours during power outages, strengthening preparedness in a state vulnerable to natural disasters.

Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister P C Vanlalruata launched the Public Safety and Disaster Response Communication System (PSDRC) at a function in Aizawl.

The system aims to prevent communication breakdowns among emergency responders, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire services, during major disasters and other emergencies.

Vanlalruata stressed the importance of coordination between government agencies and voluntary organisations during disasters. He also called for regular preparedness exercises and training, urging officials to ensure the system was properly maintained and remained operational.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Special Secretary Sushil Singh said the network was particularly important for Mizoram and would help improve emergency response. He called for close coordination between district Deputy Commissioners and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department to ensure its effective implementation.

The PSDRC uses multiple communication networks to maintain connectivity across the state. Its primary network includes a Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Tier-III trunking system in Aizawl and DMR Tier-II conventional networks in Kolasib, Champhai and Lunglei districts.

A secondary Mission Critical Communication System (MCCS), operating through 4G and 5G broadband, provides additional coverage across Mizoram.

Both networks are integrated at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Aizawl, enabling dispatchers to communicate with users across both platforms and broadcast messages simultaneously.

The system also supports call recording and GPS-based tracking of users, allowing authorities to monitor field personnel and coordinate responses during emergencies.

To ensure continued operations during prolonged power cuts, the network has been equipped with hybrid fuel-cell power and solar backup systems capable of keeping communications running for up to 100 hours.