Mizoram launches first phase of census, governor urges inclusive enumeration

Vijay Kumar Singh on April 16 formally launched the house listing and housing census operations for the country’s first digital census at Lok Bhavan here.

With this, Mizoram joined the rest of the country in commencing the first phase of the nationwide census exercise, which will continue till May 15.

Addressing officials at the launch, the Governor called for dedication and sincerity in conducting the exercise and instructed enumerators to ensure that no household is left out. He emphasised the importance of public cooperation to guarantee that every individual and household is accurately recorded.

Singh also appealed to the public to actively participate in the process and extended his full support to census officials and enumerators engaged in the exercise.

During the event, an enumerator carried out the Governor’s official entry using the Self Enumeration ID (SE-ID) generated from his online self-enumeration conducted earlier on April 7, marking a step towards digital integration in the census process.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Census Operations, including Census Commissioner Joseph H. Lalthanzama and additional GAD secretary and state nodal officer Zothanliani Chhangte, were present at the programme.