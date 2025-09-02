Mizoram launches FOCUS 2.0, Rs 380 crore IFAD assistance cleared for climate-resilient agriculture

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday, September 2 chaired a high-level meeting of the Governing Council of the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram (SCRAM) to review the implementation roadmap of FOCUS 2.0, the state’s flagship climate-resilient agriculture initiative. The meeting was held at the Planning & Programme Implementation Department Conference Hall.

Following the successful completion of FOCUS 1.0, the state government has launched FOCUS 2.0 under the Handholding Scheme, envisaged as a six-year programme implemented through departmental convergence. The Planning & Programme Implementation Department will serve as the nodal agency for the project.

The State Finance Department has sanctioned a proposal of ₹380 crore in external loan assistance from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Final approval from the Government of India is currently awaited.

The SCRAM Governing Council, formally notified on August 20, 2025, is chaired by the Chief Minister as Ex-officio Chairman, with the Planning Secretary serving as Ex-officio Member Secretary.

During the meeting, members deliberated on operational framework revisions, strategies for continuation and modification of assets created under FOCUS 1.0, and the organizational structures of implementing agencies at the state, district, and village levels. Recruitment and engagement of project staff were also discussed to ensure smooth rollout.

FOCUS 2.0 aims to cover 11 districts, reaching 700 villages and benefiting 75,000 households, including 7,000 landless farming families, with special emphasis on empowering women beneficiaries.