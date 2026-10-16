Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on October 15 launched four digital financial management systems aimed at improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in the state's public finance administration.

The initiatives — Mizoram Integrated Works Accounts System (MIWAS), e-Sanction, e-Budget and 100 per cent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) — were launched at the Chief Minister's Office.

MIWAS will streamline works accounts in six departments: Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Power and Electricity, Irrigation and Water Resources, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation. The system is expected to improve the reconciliation of expenditure records with the Accountant General and ensure the proper submission of expenditure vouchers through the Treasury.

The e-Budget module will allow departments to prepare and submit budget proposals online through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS). The move is expected to reduce paperwork, minimise calculation errors and prevent delays in the budget preparation process.

The e-Sanction module will enable the electronic processing of expenditure approvals, allowing proposals to move from Drawing and Disbursing Officers and Heads of Departments to the concerned administrative departments and the Finance Department. It is also designed to prevent spending beyond the available budget, officials said.

Under the 100 per cent DBT system, payments under state government schemes, including Thlai Thar Leina, the state's crop procurement initiative, the flagship Bana Kaih scheme and power subsidies, will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts after the Treasury clears the bills. Beneficiaries and officials will also be able to track payment status through IFMIS.

Addressing the launch, Lalduhoma emphasised the role of digital financial management in ensuring transparency and the efficient use of public funds.

He said Mizoram had received Rs 350 crore under Part IX of the Special Assistance for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme in the previous year and was preparing to secure around Rs 650 crore for 2026-27.

The chief minister also acknowledged the contributions of the Finance and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) departments, Interlace India Pvt Ltd and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in strengthening the state's digital financial infrastructure.

The four initiatives form part of the state government's efforts to modernise financial administration, improve oversight of public expenditure and streamline the delivery of government services.