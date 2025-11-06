Mizoram launches Gender-Based Violence Solve Project to empower women and strengthen communities

Mizoram Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii on Thursday, November 6 launched the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Solve Project at her office chamber in MINECO, Khatla.

The initiative, jointly undertaken by Aparajita and J-PAL South Asia, will be implemented in Mizoram by the Mission Foundation Movement (MFM). It aims to provide long-term solutions to GBV through education, awareness, and economic empowerment of women.

Highlighting the growing concern, Minister Lalrinpuii revealed that the Women Helpline recorded 3,094 cases of violence against women in 2022–2023, which surged to 12,750 cases by February 2025. She expressed deep concern over the rising trend and underscored the urgency of addressing GBV at both societal and institutional levels.

“Empowering women is not only about protecting their rights but about ensuring the strength and progress of our communities,” she stated.

The Minister elaborated that the project would focus on training both men and women to understand and prevent gender-based violence, while also offering skill development programmes for economically vulnerable women to improve their livelihood prospects.

Representatives from J-PAL South Asia shared that the project had been chosen from among 470 proposals nationwide after two years of rigorous evaluation. Only six organizations across India were selected for implementation, with MFM representing Mizoram.

Under the initiative, MFM will work closely with the Women and Child Development Department to conduct awareness campaigns, community-based interventions, and victim support programmes across Aizawl district. The collaborative approach aims to tackle GBV from its roots—through education, prevention, and empowerment.