Mizoram launches ‘Green Schools League’ to promote cleanliness among students

Mizoram on September 1 launched a statewide school cleanliness competition aimed at promoting hygiene, environmental responsibility and sustainable cleanliness habits among students.

The ‘Mizoram Green Schools’ competition, jointly organised by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) and School Education departments under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, will be conducted at the block, district and state levels.

Launching the initiative, UD&PA Minister K Sapdanga said the competition would provide an effective platform to inculcate a culture of cleanliness among schoolchildren and encourage them to make hygiene a part of their daily lives.

Although the competition includes cash prizes, its broader objective is to develop a lasting sense of responsibility towards cleanliness among students and motivate them to keep their schools, homes and communities clean, Sapdanga said.

“Cleanliness and hygiene are primary indicators of development and progress. The initiative aims to deeply root the desire for cleanliness in students, moulding them to become leaders in keeping their schools, homes, and communities clean,” he said.

Sapdanga stressed that maintaining a clean and healthy environment for future generations was a collective responsibility, with both children and adults having an important role to play.

School Education Minister Vanlalthlana, who attended the launch, said Mizo youth had recently demonstrated growing awareness about cleanliness by voluntarily organising clean-up drives in neglected areas.

He urged people to sustain the initiative and ensure that Mizoram's cleanliness culture remains exemplary for visitors.

Vanlalthlana also called upon teachers and school staff to lead by example and encourage students to adopt good hygiene practices.

He assured that the School Education department would provide all possible support for the successful implementation of the Green Schools League.