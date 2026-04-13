Mizoram launches home voting for Aizawl Municipal Corporation polls; 2769 eligible voters covered

The Mizoram Election Department on Monday, April 13 commenced a home voting initiative for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, enabling 2,769 eligible voters to cast their ballots from their residences, officials said.



The initiative is targeted at elderly citizens, persons with chronic illnesses, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), with the objective of ensuring broader participation in the electoral process. The special voting arrangement will continue until Thursday and is being implemented across all 19 municipal wards in Aizawl.



Officials said the programme is designed to facilitate voting for individuals who are unable to physically access polling stations. On the first day of the exercise, a 102-year-old voter, Nghakliani from Dawrpui Veng, participated in the process, reflecting the outreach of the initiative among senior citizens.



According to officials, the response from registered voters has been encouraging, with many opting to avail the facility.



Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials were dispatched from the office of the District Election Officer under security cover on Monday morning to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.



Authorities said the initiative aligns with efforts to make elections more inclusive and accessible, particularly for vulnerable sections of the population.