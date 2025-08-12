Mizoram launches intensified HIV awareness and testing drive as infection rates remain high

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has launched the Intensified IEC Campaign on HIV and the HIV Test Drive Campaign 2025, aiming to expand awareness and testing across the state. The programme, inaugurated on Tuesday, comes amid persistently high HIV infection rates despite long-standing awareness efforts.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii, attending as guest of honour, said that in 2024–25, sexual transmission accounted for 68.13 per cent of new HIV cases, while 29.25 per cent resulted from sharing needles among injecting drug users. Combined, these two causes made up 97.38 per cent of all infections. She noted that many people testing positive were already aware of how HIV spreads, but continued engaging in risky behaviours.

The Chief Minister urged the public to reject drug use and unprotected sex, and called on those living with HIV to avoid transmitting the virus to others. He appealed to community leaders, health workers, and the Young Mizo Association to take an active role in prevention, highlighting that the main causes of infection conflict with the state’s Christian values.

Mizoram has recorded 32,994 HIV-positive cases since 1990. In 2024–25 alone, 2,471 new cases were detected, including 140 pregnant women. Officials estimate that 97 per cent of infections in the state are preventable.

Under the new campaign, awareness programmes and testing drives will be conducted in all 88 villages across Mizoram’s 11 districts, with the goal of achieving maximum testing coverage. The state remains among India’s top five for effective HIV/AIDS prevention and care.