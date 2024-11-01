Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a new initiative on Friday combining National Livestock Missions with a state Handholding Scheme, aimed at revitalising the region's struggling agricultural sector.

The announcement at Aijal Club's McCabe Hall comes as the state works to recover from a sharp decline in livestock production. "Before Covid-19 and African Swine Fever, 45 per cent of the Agriculture & Allied sector's output was from Animal Husbandry. After the pandemic in 2021, it dropped to 23 per cent," Lalduhoma said.

The programme will help farmers access loans with government guarantees and interest subsidies. The Central Government will fund 50% of project costs, while partners contribute 10%, with the remainder covered through loans.

"We have received many applications for handholding partners," Lalduhoma noted. "This year we are only going through the pilot phase, and the scheme will get bigger from next year." To improve accessibility, applications can now be submitted at district offices rather than requiring travel to the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative also includes plans for developing the meat processing industry, creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs. Additionally, Lalduhoma announced a reduction in the state's contribution to the Animal Insurance Scheme from 30% to 10% following negotiations with the Central Government.

Mizoram currently leads Northeast India in National Livestock Missions implementation, with 76 farmers receiving loans and 31 obtaining subsidies. The programme supports large-scale development of pig, goat, poultry and livestock production.

For rural residents in other districts, Lalduhoma emphasised that local offices will accept applications, eliminating the need to travel to the capital.