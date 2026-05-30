Mizoram launches ‘MizoTaxi’ app to ensure government-approved transport fares

In an effort to curb overcharging by public transport operators and improve fare transparency, the Mizoram government has announced the launch of ‘MizoTaxi’, a mobile application designed to help passengers verify and pay government-approved fares.

According to an official release, the application will initially be introduced in Aizawl city and is scheduled to become operational from July 1.

The digital platform has been developed to serve commuters using taxis, two-wheeler taxis and auto-rickshaws. Through the application, passengers will be able to check the fares prescribed by the government and ensure that they are charged accurately for their journeys.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening accountability in the public transport sector while providing commuters with a convenient mechanism to verify fare rates. The app is expected to reduce disputes over transport charges and promote greater transparency in fare collection.

The launch of MizoTaxi forms part of the state government's broader efforts to leverage technology to improve public services and enhance commuter confidence in urban transport systems.

Authorities stated that the service will initially cover Aizawl and may be expanded further based on its implementation and public response.