Mizoram launches Northeast’s first ‘New Age Tech Skills Centre’ in Aizawl

Mizoram school education minister Vanlalthlana on May 29 inaugurated the Northeast region’s first-ever “New Age Tech Skills Centre” at the Government Comprehensive Model School in Aizawl, officials said.

The centre has been established under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Bharat Forge Limited with technical support from SimuSoft Technologies in collaboration with the School Education Department.

According to officials, the facility will provide students with training in advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, computer-aided design (CAD), CNC simulation and drone technology.

The initiative aims to equip students with industry-oriented technical skills and expose them to emerging technologies at an early stage.

Officials said the project aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 by integrating classroom education with practical and technology-driven learning experiences.

