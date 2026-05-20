Mizoram launches online medical referral system for out-of-state treatment

The Mizoram government on May 20 launched an online medical referral system under the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) to streamline treatment referral procedures for patients requiring medical care outside the state.

The digital platform, developed primarily for government employees, was inaugurated by Health Minister Lalrinpuii in Aizawl.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said the initiative marks a major step towards improving healthcare governance and strengthening public healthcare delivery through technology-driven solutions.

She stressed the need for effective implementation of the system, particularly in emergency referral cases, and urged health officials and medical officers to ensure its smooth functioning.

“The Online Medical Referral System must be implemented sincerely and efficiently so that it serves its intended purpose,” the minister said.

Lalrinpuii also highlighted Mizoram’s growing digital healthcare ecosystem, noting that over 46,000 families have already registered under the MUHCS online registration platform.

Officials said the portal was jointly developed by the Directorate of Hospital and Medical Education (DHIME) and the Mizoram State e-Governance Society (MSeGS) to reduce delays faced by government employees seeking referral approvals for treatment outside Mizoram.

Earlier, Medical Referral Boards functioned only from Aizawl and Lunglei, requiring patients to physically process documents through multiple offices before receiving approval.

Under the new system, District Screening Committees (DSCs) have now been set up across all district hospitals to assess referral cases locally. Their recommendations will be coordinated with referral boards in Aizawl and Lunglei through video conferencing, significantly reducing processing time.

Applicants can seek provisional referral approval online by paying a nominal fee of Rs 20.

Government employees will also be able to upload forwarding letters and medical board documents directly through the portal before reporting to the Mizoram State Health Care Society (MSHCS) for further procedures.

However, beneficiaries under the general category of MUHCS will continue to submit required documents physically at MSHCS offices.

Officials clarified that final approval for referrals will still require physical verification of documents, requiring patients or authorised family members to visit the Directorate of Hospital and Medical Education office during working hours.

The initiative is expected to improve accessibility and ease administrative procedures for patients requiring specialised treatment outside Mizoram.