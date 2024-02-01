Mizoram Transport Minister Vanlalhlana on February 1 inaugurated Road Safety Month 2024 at the Assembly Annexe Conference Hall in Aizawl, setting the stage for a month-long campaign to raise awareness and reduce road accidents in Mizoram.

Under the theme 'Obey Traffic Rules for your own safety,' the minister urged drivers, especially license holders, to actively participate in this government initiative. Expressing concern over Mizoram's alarming statistics, he revealed a staggering 92.8% increase in road accidents and a shocking 101.79% surge in fatalities between 2021 and 2022. This prompted him to call on the public to reflect on the importance of Road Safety Month and work collectively to prevent further loss of lives and resources.

Citing the Annual Report on Road Accidents in India for 2022, released on October 31, 2023, Vanlalhlana stated the severity of the issue, revealing that 4,43,366 people were injured in 4,61,312 road accidents across the nation. He stressed that every three and a half minutes witnesses 1,68,491 motor accidents with speeding identified as the primary cause in 72% of cases.

With 3,01,680 new vehicle registrations recorded during April-December 2023, the minister acknowledged the rising traffic congestion in the city. He advised drivers to operate vehicles responsibly, in adherence to traffic laws, and cautioned against dangerous maneuvers like double overtaking. Vanlalhlana encouraged the public to fully engage with Road Safety Month, emphasizing strict compliance with the Motor Vehicle Act & Rules for the sake of everyone's safety.

As part of the month-long campaign, a No Tolerance Drive is scheduled from February 12 to 17. Activities will include vehicle fitness inspections, Road Safety Pledge ceremonies in schools, a road safety awareness campaign led by the Public Works Department (PWD), media education, and various other impactful initiatives.