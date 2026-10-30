Mizoram on October 30 launched the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, 'Operation Jericho', to prevent the movement of narcotics into and across the state ahead of the festive season, officials said.

Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal formally launched the operation at a programme held at the police headquarters in Aizawl.

The second phase will involve personnel from the first, third and fifth battalions of the Mizoram Armed Police and the first Indian Reserve Battalion. The respective district Superintendents of Police will supervise the campaign, officials said.

The first phase of Operation Jericho was launched on September 1 last year through a joint initiative involving the Mizoram Police, the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Under the first phase, police personnel were deployed in 22 villages along the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district to check drug trafficking. The operation was carried out in coordination with district police, civil society organisations, village defence parties and local YMA branches.

Between its launch and March 31 this year, when the dedicated deployment was withdrawn, the campaign led to the seizure of narcotics worth around Rs 391.95 crore. A total of 203 cases were registered and 298 people arrested, police said.

District police subsequently continued the operation using their existing personnel, they added.

The campaign has since expanded, with 447 cases registered, 663 people arrested and narcotics worth Rs 843.47 crore seized as of October 26, officials said.

Under Operation Jericho-2, special focus will be placed on districts bordering neighbouring countries. Intelligence-led enforcement, stronger coordination among agencies, heightened border vigilance and community participation will form the key components of the campaign.

Officials said the operation aims not only to intercept narcotics but also to dismantle trafficking networks operating across the state.

The government has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and promptly share information about drug trafficking, peddling and other narcotics-related activities with the authorities.

