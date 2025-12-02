Mizoram launches statewide sports coaching drive to groom youth for 2036 Olympics

Mizoram rolled out an ambitious initiative to expand sports coaching and talent development across the state, aiming to prepare young athletes for national and international competitions, including the 2036 Olympics, officials said.

State Home Minister K. Sapdanga inaugurated the Empowering Mizoram Sports (EMS) programme under the ‘Bana Kaih’ or handholding scheme, marking a major push toward structured grassroots sports development. The initiative seeks to identify and nurture promising talents from an early age.

Under the programme, children aged 8 to 15 years will receive basic coaching for 15 days across selected disciplines. A total of 24 sports have been identified for structured training, with particular emphasis on events offering higher potential for Olympic participation.

Calling the EMS programme a “milestone” for Mizoram, Sapdanga said it would open avenues for talented Mizo youth to gain exposure and excel at the international level. The scheme will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, ensuring shared responsibility between the government and community stakeholders.

Officials said priority will be given to sports where Mizoram demonstrates strong medal prospects or visibility on the Olympic stage, reinforcing the state’s commitment to building a robust sporting ecosystem.