Mizoram has launched the SUMAN Roadmap 2030 to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths and ensure timely, dignified and quality healthcare for women during pregnancy and childbirth.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii launched the roadmap during a state-level review meeting of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (RMNCH) programme on October 16.

The roadmap is part of the Centre’s Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) initiative, launched in 2019 to improve healthcare services for pregnant women and newborns.

Lalrinpuii said the roadmap reflected the government’s renewed commitment to safeguarding mothers and newborns while strengthening the public healthcare system. It aims to bring the maternal mortality ratio below 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, while further reducing newborn and child mortality and preventing avoidable deaths.

She urged district authorities, programme officers and health facility in-charges to prioritise maternal and newborn health. She also called for better coordination among government departments, organisations and communities to achieve the roadmap’s targets.

The minister said the initiative’s success would depend on whether mothers received timely healthcare, more newborns survived, and preventable maternal and newborn deaths were avoided.

Health Secretary Lalzarmawii said Mizoram had made considerable progress in maternal and child healthcare, with institutional deliveries reaching around 93 per cent in 2025-26. Registration for antenatal care during the first trimester stood at approximately 81 per cent.

However, she highlighted gaps in healthcare access, particularly in the southern districts of Lawngtlai and Lunglei, where institutional deliveries remained comparatively low. Mamit, the state’s only aspirational district, also continued to face challenges.

Home deliveries without the assistance of skilled birth attendants were still being reported, she added.

Lalzarmawii directed officials to translate the review meeting’s findings into concrete measures and ensure timely follow-up at both state and district levels.