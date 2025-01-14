Mizoram's Government ITI in Aizawl hosted the inauguration of the Toyota-Technical Education Program (T-TEP) on Tuesday, with Lalnghinglova Hmar, the Minister of State for Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, serving as the chief guest.

This initiative, a partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd., offers a one-year General Technician (Mechanic) course, aimed at enhancing the technical skills of youth. Upon successful completion, participants will earn a Toyota certification. The programme will enroll 24 students in its first year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has provided all necessary tools and equipment for the course, marking Mizoram as the 27th location in India to implement T-TEP.

Minister Hmar highlighted the program's significance in empowering the state's youth through skill development. He acknowledged Toyota’s contribution and expressed confidence that the initiative would help students gain vital technical skills and improve employment prospects in growing industries.

"Mizoram is committed to youth skill development, with a focus on industries like automotive mechanics, where there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals," said Hmar. He also emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to expand and enhance the state's skill development infrastructure, particularly at the Aizawl ITI.

The Minister toured the newly established T-TEP facilities on campus and encouraged students to fully commit to their training. He also thanked the Government ITI, Aizawl, for its role in launching the programme.

Further, Hmar extended his gratitude to the Government Industrial Training Institute, Aizawl, for their dedication to the successful initiation of this programme.