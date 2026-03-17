Mizoram launches upgraded Universal Health Care Scheme with stricter emergency norms

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on March 16 launched the upgraded version of the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS 2.0) along with a dedicated 24x7 call centre, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening public healthcare delivery.

The revamped scheme will come into effect from April 1, introducing stricter emergency protocols and enhanced financial provisions to ensure its long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the launch event in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said that despite the significant financial burden on the state exchequer, the tangible benefits reaching the people have encouraged the government to continue and expand the initiative.

“The state government remains committed to continuing and strengthening the healthcare scheme despite the significant expenditure,” he said.

The Chief Minister informed that Rs 130 crore has been allocated in the 2026–27 state budget for the implementation of MUHCS. The scheme will also receive Rs 26.42 crore as contributions from government employees.

To secure the future of universal health coverage in the state, the government has obtained a loan of over Rs 800 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), he added.

A major policy shift under MUHCS 2.0 involves tightening emergency care provisions. Treatment at non-empanelled hospitals will now be restricted to three specific situations — immediate ICU admissions, urgent life-saving surgeries, and emergency surgeries arising from accidents.

Lalduhoma urged citizens to complete their registrations before April 15 to avail the benefits under the upgraded scheme.

Launched in March last year and operational from April 1, MUHCS provides up to Rs 5 lakh annually for cashless treatment at government facilities and empanelled private and church-run hospitals. Officials said that more than 2.88 lakh families enrolled as beneficiaries during the first phase of the scheme.