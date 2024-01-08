DoyMoy Daveng Chakma, Member of the District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), and Leader of CADC, ZPM Legislature Party on January 8 penned letters to the Mizoram Governor and the Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly. The letters urge the removal of disqualification for Rasik Mohan Chakma, the incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), over alleged dual office holding.

Rasik Mohan Chakma, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), faces allegations of violating Rule 11 (1) of the CADC (CCB, etc) Rules, 2002, and The Mizoram State Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act, 2006.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Governor of Mizoram, in a request by DoyMoyDaveng Chakma, a Member of the District Council and Leader of CADC ZPM Legislative Party. The complaint highlights that Shri Rasik Mohan Chakma, elected as an MLA in the last General Election to Mizoram Legislative Assembly on November 7, 2023, is concurrently holding the position of CEM, which, according to the mentioned rules, is a violation.

Rule 11 (1) of the CADC (CCB, etc) Rules, 2002, stipulates that a member of a District Council cannot simultaneously hold membership in another District Council or Legislative Assembly of a state. Furthermore, the rule mandates that the member must resign from one of the positions within 21 days of publication in the official gazette. Failure to do so results in the automatic vacancy of the seat in the District Council.

Additionally, the complaint points out the omission of Article 4 in the schedule of the principal act under The Mizoram State Legislature Members (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment) Act, 2006. With this omission, a Member of Mizoram Legislative Assembly is prohibited from holding office in any Autonomous District Councils and the President, Vice-President, or Member of any village council constituted in Mizoram under any existing law or regulation.

DoyMoy Daveng Chakma requests the immediate intervention of the Governor to enforce the mentioned rules and acts against Rasik Mohan Chakma. This, according to the complaint, is essential for constitutional safeguarding.