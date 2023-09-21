Leaders of Zo United, a recently formed organization representing Manipur's Zo-ethnic groupings, paid a courtesy call to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in his chamber on September 21. The meeting was a significant step in strengthening ties between the two states and promoting unity among Zo-ethnic communities.

During the visit, the leaders of Zo United expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the people of Mizoram for their support and concern for the Integrated Development for the Scheduled Tribes (IDSP).

Furthermore, the leaders extended their appreciation to Chief Minister Zoramthanga for his guidance and continuous support to the Manipur Zo ethnic community. His role in facilitating various initiatives aimed at the welfare of the community has been instrumental in fostering goodwill and cooperation between Mizoram and Manipur.

Earlier in the day, Zo United appointed its new leaders in Aizawl, with Letpao Haokip, the sole Zo-ethnic Cabinet Minister in Manipur, assuming the chairmanship. The event saw the participation of 48 leaders representing Manipur Zo ethnic groups, two Zo ethnic ministers from Manipur, and five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The formation of Zo United stemmed from a unanimous decision made during a meeting of the NGO Coordination Committee, Mizoram. The meeting, chaired by the President of the Central Young Mizo Association, was convened on September 6, 2023.