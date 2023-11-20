Mizoram has distinguished itself as the state with the least cash seized among the five poll-bound states, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Mizoram's exemplary record stands out in stark contrast to the total seizures of over Rs 1,760 crore from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana combined.

Mizoram, with a mere Rs 49.6 crore cash seized, showcases a commitment to fiscal responsibility and fair play in the electoral process. The comprehensive data encompasses seizures of cash, liquor, freebies, precious metals, and drugs across the five states.

Despite not having any cash seized, Mizoram faced rigorous scrutiny in other areas. The Election Commission's proactive measures led to the confiscation of liquor worth Rs 4.67 crore, freebies valued at Rs 15.16 crore, and drugs amounting to Rs 29.82 crore. This multifaceted approach emphasizes the state's dedication to upholding the integrity of the democratic process.

The EC's drive to ensure fair elections is not confined to Mizoram alone. The total seizures of over Rs 1,760 crore from all five states highlight the extent of the Election Commission's efforts in curbing illegal activities and inducements during the electoral process.

As Mizoram takes center stage for its commendable fiscal responsibility, the Election Commission attributes the success to the Election Expenditure Monitoring System (ESMS), a technology-driven initiative fostering enhanced monitoring and coordination among central and state enforcement agencies.

While Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram have already exercised their electoral rights, Rajasthan and Telangana are slated to vote on November 25 and November 30, respectively.