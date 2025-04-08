Aizawl District Legal Services Authority (ADLSA) has awarded Rs 4.5 lakh in compensation to three victims of sexual assault and rape, including the family of a doctor who died from his injuries. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a distribution ceremony at the District Judge’s Meeting Room.

The family of Dr Laltanpuia, a medical professional from Kulikawn working at Aizawl Hospital, was among the recipients. Dr Laltanpuia succumbed to injuries sustained under tragic circumstances.

This marks the second round of compensation distribution this year. On March 21, 14 beneficiaries were awarded similar support under the Crime Victim Compensation Scheme.

ADLSA Chairman and Aizawl District & Sessions Judge, Helen Dawngliani, emphasised that crimes like rape and murder are not only personal tragedies but offenses against the state.

She stated that the financial assistance is intended to help survivors and affected families rebuild their lives and move forward.