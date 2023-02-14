The ongoing Eighth Mizoram State Legislative Assembly (11th Session) on February 14 opposed the controversial Uniform Civil Code.

In an official resolution, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly unanimously resolves to oppose any step taken or proposed to be taken for the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code in India.

The official resolution regarding UCC was moved by Home Minister Pu Lalchamliana.

The lone BJP MLA in Mizoram, Dr BD Chakma, said he cannot say yes or no before detailed research. In his comment, he stated that the resolution is too early to be moved or discussed in the state assembly.

The country's attempt to implement UCC was resisted earlier this week, and the Mizo National Front (MNF) Legislature party announced it will take action to introduce a resolution against the UCC during the budget session.

Recently the Union Law Minister stated in a written response to a question from K. Vanlalvena of Mizoram in the Rajya Sabha that the government had asked the 21st Law Commission to look at different UCC-related concerns.

He had stated that the topic might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission as the 21st Law Commission's tenure had finished in 2018.