Mizoram Legislative Assembly passes bill to amend Mizo marriage laws, bans polygamy

The Mizoram Legislative Assembly on February 24 unanimously passed a bill to amend the existing Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act, 2014, introducing sweeping reforms to customary marriage practices in the state.

The new legislation, introduced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in his capacity as Minister for Law and Judicial Affairs, brings significant changes including a formal ban on polygamy or bigamy and enhanced protection of women’s property rights. Under the revised provisions, no individual will be permitted to take a second spouse while a previous marriage remains legally valid.

The law also mandates that individuals seeking to remarry must produce a valid divorce certificate issued by the separation authority. The amendments align the state’s legal framework with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which criminalises bigamy and polygamy.

One of the notable provisions clarifies that if a Mizo woman marries a non-Mizo, she will forfeit her Mizo status and associated entitlements, including her children’s eligibility for Scheduled Tribe status under state jurisdiction.

Addressing women’s financial security, the amended Act guarantees that in cases of divorce or separation—traditionally known as ‘Sum Chhuah’—women will retain rights over jointly acquired property and assets. The legislation also removes “leprosy” as a ground for divorce, recognising it as a treatable medical condition rather than a fault-based cause for separation.

The amended law will apply across Mizoram, except in the three Autonomous District Councils, which continue to follow their own customary frameworks.