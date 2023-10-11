Mizoram Legislative Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo to resign from MNF, may join BJP
Mizoram Legislative Assembly speaker and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Lalrinliana Sailo will tender his resignation from the primary membership of the party today. As per sources, Sailo will likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Mizoram Legislative Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo will tender his resignation today
Mizoram Legislative Assembly speaker and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Lalrinliana Sailo will tender his resignation from the primary membership of the party today. As per sources, Sailo will likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read : Five Mizoram MLAs resign citing party registration and anti-defection law
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