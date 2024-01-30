The Ninth Legislative Assembly of Mizoram will meet for its Second-cum-Budget Session from February 19 onwards.

In a notification released on January 30, the government notice states, "The Ninth Legislative Assembly of the State of Mizoram is to meet for its Second-cum-Budget Session on and from 19th February, 2024 (Monday) onwards at 10:30 hours in the Legislative Assembly House".

The government has invited Legislative proposals that should be submitted before February 12, as mentioned in the notice.

The notice further reads, "All Departments having Legislative proposals should submit such proposals before 12th February, 2024 (Monday) positively. The proposals should be in line with the provisions contained in the Office Memorandum issued vide even number date 4th August, 2020, wherein the procedures for submission of Legislative proposals had been clearly enumerated in the said Office Memorandum. Soft copy (Pen drive) should be submitted along with the proposal".

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