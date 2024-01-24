The personnel of Lengpui Airport's Airports Authority of India (AAI) Fire Station emerged as the unsung heroes on January 23 when a Myanmar Air Force aircraft encountered a perilous situation during its landing.

The incident occurred at 10:19 AM when the aircraft skidded off onto the left side of the runway at Lengpui Airport. Swift action ensued as a Full Emergency was declared, and the AAI Fire Station duty personnel sprang into action with their Crash Fire Tender.

Without a moment's hesitation, the firefighters reached the accident site and doused the fuming engine, averting a potential disaster by preventing the aircraft from catching fire. With fuel leaking from the damaged aircraft, they tackled the situation, applying foam to control the leakage.

Amidst the chaos, a separate team of brave firefighters entered the plane, rescuing all 14 Myanmar Air Force crew members on board. Eight of the crew members, who sustained injuries during the incident, were quickly transported to Lengpui Primary Health Center for medical attention.