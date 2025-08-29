Mizoram: Lengpui Airport Forum raises alarm over land transfer to IAF

The Lengpui Airport Forum has voiced strong concern over the Indian Air Force (IAF) acquiring 50,09,400 square feet of land adjoining Lengpui Airport, warning that the move could compromise the airport’s future expansion and passenger safety.

Speaking at an interactive session with the Mizoram Journalists’ Association at Aizawl Press Club on August 29, Forum Convener Lalthuamliana accused the state government of prioritising land compensation over airport development.

“The state government has been paying more attention to compensating landowners than addressing the development and safety concerns of Lengpui Airport,” he said. “While efforts to enhance and secure the airport remain inadequate, greater urgency is being shown in settling individual compensation claims for land acquisition by the Indian Air Force (IAF).”

According to information obtained through an RTI, the General Administration Department (Civil Aviation) failed to follow up on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that Lengpui Airport would be transferred to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). Lalthuamliana noted that Mizoram’s Chief Secretary had written to the Union Home Secretary in May 2025 requesting action on the transfer, but “the government’s apparent lack of commitment in pursuing the matter has raised serious concerns.”

Forum leaders recalled that the Mizoram Cabinet had already resolved on December 13, 2023, to transfer the airport to AAI. However, no progress was made till March 2025. Instead, officials appeared to lean towards handing over the airport to the IAF, with a draft agreement reportedly discussed on April 21, 2025, according to Working Committee Chairman and Adviser to the Chief Minister, MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.

The Forum also highlighted safety concerns at Lengpui Airport. The runway currently has a Pavement Classification Number (PCN) of 36, while aircraft like the Airbus 320/321 require at least PCN 50 for safe operations. Despite this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has only granted Lengpui Airport short-term licences, valid for six months at a time, compared to three to five years for other airports.

Though the state government has sanctioned Rs 80 crore for runway strengthening and work is underway, the Forum warned that delays could jeopardise the airport’s functioning. “Safety measures for travellers through Lengpui Airport have been compromised,” said Forum Convener Thanchungnunga Hnamte. “The DGCA is also concerned about the airport’s safety, and renews its licence only for three to six months.”

He further criticised the government’s priorities: “Even with the Union Home Minister’s assurance of the airport’s transfer to AAI, the State Government is taking very slow actions, and is more concerned to giving lands to IAF in the contiguous lands adjoining the airport.”

The Forum described the shifting stance between AAI and IAF as “unfortunate” and called the decision to hand over land near the airport to the Air Force “unacceptable.” It urged the government to uphold Amit Shah’s assurance and act decisively in the interest of Mizoram’s only airport.

Meanwhile, compensation amounts for landowners at Lengpui and Sihphir, where the IAF is set to acquire land, have already been finalised.