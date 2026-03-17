Mizoram likely to announce Aizawl Municipal poll schedule on March 18

The Mizoram State Election Commission is likely to announce the election schedule for the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) on March 17, an official said.

State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana will address a press conference to declare the polling date.

The term of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation ended on March 1.

However, the poll panel had deferred the elections due to administrative priorities, including the state assembly’s budget session, which concluded on March 16, and the ongoing board examinations.

Further details regarding the polling process are expected to be announced during the press briefing.