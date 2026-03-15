Mizoram likely to extend ‘Operation Jericho’ as border drug crackdown intensifies

The Mizoram government is considering extending its anti-drug campaign ‘Operation Jericho’ beyond the current March deadline as authorities review the situation along the state’s border with Myanmar, officials said on March 15.

The campaign, launched on September 1, 2025, was initiated jointly by the Mizoram Police, the state excise department and the Young Mizo Association (YMA) to curb cross-border drug trafficking. Initially planned for four months until December, the operation was later extended to continue until March this year.

Officials said the state government is now assessing whether the drive should continue further, given ongoing concerns about narcotics movement along the 510-km-long India–Myanmar border.

State Home Minister K Sapdanga on Saturday visited the India–Myanmar border at Zochachhuah in Lawngtlai district and conducted a security assessment of the southern border areas.

During the visit, Sapdanga indicated that the government may extend the operation beyond March, officials said, citing the need for stronger border vigilance.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening surveillance mechanisms along the frontier.

“Mizoram government requires a dedicated system to meticulously track individuals crossing the border,” Sapdanga said.

Authorities believe tighter monitoring and coordinated enforcement are essential to prevent drug trafficking networks from exploiting the porous border.