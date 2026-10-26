Mizoram is likely to be connected to the national gas pipeline network by 2027, state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova said on October 26, even as the ongoing pipeline project is expected to reach Aizawl and Sihhmui by March-April 2028.

The minister made the statement while inspecting the ongoing work on the 119.45-km Panisagar-Aizawl gas pipeline in Mamit district.

The pipeline is being implemented by Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd (IGGL) under the Northeast Gas Grid Project.

Lalchhanzova said the project would reduce the state's dependence on LPG for cooking and could pave the way for the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles in Mizoram.

He said a piped natural gas network would also help address difficulties faced by the state during disruptions in LPG supplies.

Under the Northeast Gas Grid Project, around 1,656 km of gas pipelines are being laid across northeastern states at an estimated cost of Rs 9,265 crore, the minister said.

Mizoram is being connected to the network through the Tripura Natural Gas Company Ltd (TNGCL), he added.

According to officials, the pipeline will cover 15.10 km across six villages in Tripura and 104.34 km through 20 villages in Mizoram.

The minister urged IGGL officials to expedite the work and called for coordination among government departments, district administrations and local communities to ensure the project's timely completion.