In a tragic accident in Lawngtlai district, Mizoram Power & Electricity Department, Lawngtlai Division, lineman Francis Rochungnunga, Lawngtlai College Veng was electrocuted while he is repairing a power line.

Sources revealed that the main power line was turned on while he was on top of the electric post, suspecting to be a case of human negligence.

Francis's death has angered the public, and a large group of protesters gathered near the office of the Power & Electricity Department, demanding immediate punishment for the person responsible for the incident.



Meanwhile, the suspension order of the officer in charge of the P&E department, Lawngtlai, was issued on November 4. An officer named Lalnghakliani, SDO was suspended.

This year in another case in that same district. Four people have lost their lives due to the electricity shortage. That, too, is suspected to be human negligence.

NGOs in that district issued a statement saying that they demanded the resignation of SDO and JE. and also demanded compensation for Francis' wife and children and that Francis' wife be given a job in the department to support herself and her children.