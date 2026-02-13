Mizoram links international half-marathon with job and enterprise drive

Mizoram is using a major sporting event to advance employment and entrepreneurship, with the second edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2026 being held alongside LESDE Kût 2026, a five-day government programme focused on jobs, skills and enterprise.

The half-marathon will take place on February 14 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and has drawn more than 2,500 registered participants, up from 1,500 in its inaugural edition last year. Organisers confirmed that 25 elite international athletes from Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and Europe are competing this year, giving the event a wider global profile.

Sports & Tourism and Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said the government had deliberately combined the sporting event with employment-focused initiatives to maximise public participation and outreach.

He said LESDE Kût is designed to attract young people through cultural programmes while connecting them to job fairs, career guidance sessions, entrepreneurship platforms and skill enrolment drives. According to the minister, the aim is to ensure that visitors engage not only in celebration but also in meaningful economic opportunities.

LESDE Kût 2026, being held from February 10 to 14 at Lammual in Aizawl, includes MSME and start-up exhibitions, buyer–seller meetings, financial and technical consultation desks, overseas employment facilitation and awareness campaigns on labour welfare and social security schemes. The Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department is coordinating the programme with support from Union ministries.

Captain Rahul Bali, curator of AIHM, said the scale of participation had expanded significantly within a year. He noted that while the first edition largely drew runners from the Northeast, the current edition has seen increased national and international interest.

Officials believe the combined format strengthens Mizoram’s position as a destination for sports tourism while creating structured platforms for employment and business development. The state government views the twin events as part of a broader strategy to promote youth engagement, workforce development and allied sectors linked to tourism and sports.

With rising participation numbers and international representation, the marathon is emerging as a flagship event, while the parallel enterprise and employment festival underscores the state’s attempt to align sporting visibility with economic outcomes.